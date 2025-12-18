Currys' interim results show a retailer in better shape than a year ago, but far from one enjoying an easy recovery. Profits have returned, cash flow has improved and the balance sheet looks more secure. Yet the gains are uneven, heavily reliant on the Nordics, and achieved in a trading environment that remains fragile - especially in the UK.

The figures suggest a business that has learned to manage risk more carefully rather than one that has found a new engine of rapid growth.

For the half year to 1 November 2025, Currys reported adjusted profit before tax of £22m, compared with £9m a year earlier. Revenue rose to £4.23bn, helped by modest like-for-like growth across both main regions.

That said, profitability remains modest. Adjusted EBIT margins stood at 1.3% for the group: an improvement, but still narrow. This leaves little room for error in a sector exposed to discounting, volatile demand and rising operating costs.

Cash flow matters more than earnings

The strongest signal in the results is cash. Free cash flow increased to £84m, allowing Currys to fund pension payments, dividends and share buybacks while still ending the period with £133m of net cash.

This is a notable change from earlier years, when the group's financial flexibility was more constrained. Stronger working capital management, particularly in the Nordics, played a key role. In retail, where profits can be quickly eroded by price competition, liquidity often matters more than headline earnings.

The Nordics do the heavy lifting

Almost all the profit growth came from the Nordic business. Adjusted EBIT there rose to £35m, nearly double the prior year, as sales improved and costs were tightly controlled. Management chose not to pursue low-margin volume, particularly in Finland, accepting a small loss of market share in exchange for better profitability.

The UK & Ireland business tells a different story. Revenue rose and Currys gained market share in a declining market, but adjusted EBIT fell to £19m. Higher wages and national insurance costs offset operating leverage and efficiency gains. The UK business is holding its position, but cost inflation continues to cap profit growth.

A slow shift toward services

Another trend running through the results is the growing role of services. Recurring service revenue rose faster than product sales, driven by credit, repairs and mobile subscriptions. iD Mobile's customer base continued to expand, and credit accounted for a larger share of UK transactions.

This shift does not remove Currys' exposure to consumer spending, but it does slightly rebalance the model toward more predictable, higher-margin income streams. The pace of change, however, is gradual.

Currys announced an interim dividend and continued its share buyback programme, returning £75m to shareholders this year. At the same time, it flagged further exceptional costs linked to delayed IT projects and confirmed that pension contributions will remain a significant cash outflow in the near term.

Taken together, the results show a retailer that has stabilised after a difficult period. The Nordics are performing well, cash generation has improved and the balance sheet is stronger. But margins remain thin, the UK is exposed to structural cost pressures, and growth depends increasingly on services rather than core retail expansion.

Analysts broadly reacted positively to the results, highlighting a pretax profit beat largely driven by strong performance in the Nordics. Panmure Liberum said the 68% increase in free cash flow as "impressive" and upgraded its pretax profit outlook, pointing to multiple growth drivers coming through alongside manageable comparatives. However, some caution remained around the UK and Ireland, where margins and performance were pressured by higher staffing and supply chain costs, reflecting wage inflation and increases in employer National Insurance, as highlighted by both Citi and RBC Capital Markets, which reiterated its more cautious sector perform stance.

The stock jumped 10% this morning.