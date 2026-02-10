CVS Health beats expectations despite lower quarterly profit
CVS Health posted quarterly results above Wall Street expectations, supported by the performance of its pharmacy and pharmacy benefit management businesses. The group nevertheless kept a cautious stance on its outlook, amid a complex regulatory and competitive environment.
CVS Health reported Q4 profit of $1.09 per share, down from $1.19 a year earlier, but above the consensus of 99 cents. This performance was driven by solid prescription volumes in retail pharmacies and the strength of the CVS Caremark business. CFO Brian Newman said pharmacy business profit, down by an average of 5% p.a. over five years, rose 5% in 2025, notably thanks to the acquisition of Rite Aid assets.
The group maintained its 2026 adjusted profit forecast of between $7.00 and $7.20 per share, as well as its target of annual revenue of at least $400bn. The stock was flat in premarket trading. CVS carried out significant cost cuts and a restructuring in 2025, after several quarters of underperformance in 2024 and a leadership shake-up.
Quarterly revenue rose to $105.7bn, from $97.7bn a year earlier, with a 6.3% increase in the number of prescriptions filled. Revenue from the Health Services segment reached $51.2bn, while Aetna insurance posted a medical loss ratio of 94.8%, below expectations. The business remains weighed down, however, by Medicare-related regulatory pressures and the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, amid strong demand for care and adjustments to public reimbursement rates.
CVS Health Corporation is one of the leading American suppliers of health products and services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- medical insurance plan management services (40.5%; Pharmacy Benefit Management): administrative management (reimbursement management, patient claim processing, etc.), drug distribution, decision-making information, sales of medical information management services, etc.;
- medical benefits management (30,4%);
- retail distribution (29%): sale of prescription pharmaceutical products, OTC products, beauty and cosmetics products. At the end of 2024, products are marketed primarily via a network of more than 9,000 outlets and via the Internet. In addition, the group offers healthcare services through more than 1,000 clinics (MinuteClinic®);
- other (0.1%).
