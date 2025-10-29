CVS Health shares rose more than 2% in early trading on Wall Street after the pharmacy and healthcare services group raised its annual targets following the publication of strong Q3 results.



It now expects adjusted EPS of between $6.55 and $6.65 (up from $6.30 to $6.40) and operating cash flow of between $7.5bn and $8bn, up from at least $7.5bn.



"These updates reflect third-quarter performance in the healthcare services and consumer pharmacy-wellness sectors, partially offset by a decline in the healthcare services sector," the group explains.



CVS Health posted adjusted EPS of $1.60 for the past quarter, compared to $1.09 a year earlier, on record total revenue of $102.9bn, up 7.8% 'supported by all of its operating segments'.