CVS Health shares rose more than 2% in early trading on Wall Street after the pharmacy and healthcare services group raised its annual targets following the publication of strong Q3 results.
It now expects adjusted EPS of between $6.55 and $6.65 (up from $6.30 to $6.40) and operating cash flow of between $7.5bn and $8bn, up from at least $7.5bn.
"These updates reflect third-quarter performance in the healthcare services and consumer pharmacy-wellness sectors, partially offset by a decline in the healthcare services sector," the group explains.
CVS Health posted adjusted EPS of $1.60 for the past quarter, compared to $1.09 a year earlier, on record total revenue of $102.9bn, up 7.8% 'supported by all of its operating segments'.
CVS Health Corporation is one of the leading American suppliers of health products and services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- medical insurance plan management services (40.5%; Pharmacy Benefit Management): administrative management (reimbursement management, patient claim processing, etc.), drug distribution, decision-making information, sales of medical information management services, etc.;
- medical benefits management (30,4%);
- retail distribution (29%): sale of prescription pharmaceutical products, OTC products, beauty and cosmetics products. At the end of 2024, products are marketed primarily via a network of more than 9,000 outlets and via the Internet. In addition, the group offers healthcare services through more than 1,000 clinics (MinuteClinic®);
- other (0.1%).
