On Tuesday CVS Health announced a 2026 profit outlook above expectations, mentioning early positive effects from its turnaround plan. The group expects EPS of between $7.00 and $7.20, versus an average estimate of $7.16 according to LSEG. The announcement lifted the stock 2.4% in pre-market trading to $78.38. In contrast, its revenue target of at least $400bn remains below the $419.26bn consensus.

After a year marked by a strategic restructuring led by CEO David Joyner, CVS cut costs, exited unprofitable markets, and strengthened its leadership team. These efforts have indeed restored investor confidence: the stock has jumped 70.5% since the start of the year. Expected growth in 2026 is notably underpinned by margin recovery at insurer Aetna and at CVS Caremark, its pharmacy benefit management arm.

The group also raised its 2025 profit guidance for the fourth time, now expecting between $6.60 and $6.70 per share. In May, CVS said it would exit the Obamacare health insurance market starting in 2026, responding to medical cost pressures in that segment. According to analysts at Leerink Partners, this favorable near-term momentum could lay the groundwork for a durable turnaround for CVS, which will hold its investor day later today.