Monday morning, CXMT made its debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Within minutes, the DRAM memory maker's IPO turned into a market phenomenon.

Priced at 8.66 CNY per share, the stock opened at 49.50 CNY, then climbed as high as 54.65 CNY by noon. In a few hours, the shares jumped nearly 500% from the IPO price.



That surge pushed CXMT's market cap to about 3,650 bn CNY (nearly $539bn). In just a few hours, the company, little known to the general public, became one of the largest market caps in mainland China.



The group raised 57.92 bn CNY, or about $8.6bn, making it the largest IPO ever completed by a semiconductor company in the country. With the overallotment option, proceeds could reach 66.61 bn CNY.



According to Reuters, nearly 122 bn CNY of CXMT shares changed hands in Shanghai during the morning, also making it the first A-share to exceed 100 bn CNY in volume in a single day.



Why so much enthusiasm?



To understand the frenzy, you have to understand what CXMT makes: DRAM. DRAM is the working memory used in computers, smartphones, servers, cameras, and consumer electronics.



Since the AI boom, the chip market has focused on GPUs and data centers. But memory is one of the other AI-related bottlenecks. AI models have to store an immense amount of data. Demand is exploding, prices are rising, and memory makers are taking advantage of this window.



CXMT has become the world's fourth-largest DRAM producer, behind SK Hynix, Samsung Electronics and Micron. But while global leaders are focusing on the most advanced memory, like HBM, the group is benefiting from tightness in mainstream chips that the leaders have left behind.



It is less flashy than HBM, but it is very profitable in the current environment: prices for consumer RAM have simply doubled. According to Reuters, CXMT expects first-half revenue to be multiplied by more than seven, to between 110 bn and 120 bn CNY, with net profit expected between 66 bn and 75 bn CNY, versus a loss a year earlier.



Chinese technological sovereignty



The frenzy is also explained by its listing venue. The group debuted on the STAR Market, which hosts tech companies. Marketed as a kind of Chinese Nasdaq, it allows Beijing to finance its champions in semiconductors, AI, biotech... The Shanghai Stock Exchange launched the STAR Market in 2019, then created the STAR 50, an index designed to track the leading listed names.



CXMT's IPO is therefore also a geopolitical move. For several years, Beijing has wanted to reduce its dependence on foreign technologies. US restrictions on semiconductors have increased that urgency. Memory is essential because without DRAM, no servers, no smartphones, and no AI stack.



So CXMT checks every box. It is a Chinese company, in semiconductors, exposed to AI, in a fast-growing market. That helps explain part of the market fever. Investors are also paying for the promise of a Chinese champion capable of reducing Korean and American dominance in memory.



But the sector remains mixed. On the day of the listing, Chinese chip manufacturing names were down 0.4%, while semiconductors were up 0.8%. The CXMT euphoria did not lift the whole segment.



The market is moving faster than the industry



Industrially, the group is behind the global leaders. It is working on HBM, but it is not yet producing it at scale. According to the Financial Times, US restrictions limit its access to the most advanced equipment, notably ASML's, which makes catching up harder.



That is where the paradox emerges. The market is already valuing CXMT like a global champion, even though for now the company is mainly benefiting from a favorable cycle in less advanced memory.



That gap is fueling fears of a bubble. And the small free float magnifies the phenomenon further. Only 6.73% of the expanded share capital was tradable at the IPO, with most shares locked up.



Investors looking to get in found themselves competing for a limited number of shares, which amplified the rise. The first-day spike does not fully reflect investor confidence in CXMT.



The real test will come later, when more shares are in circulation and the market can judge the company on its results and its ability to catch up with Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron.