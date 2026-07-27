CXMT: +500% for China's new memory champion

Monday morning, CXMT made its debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Within minutes, the DRAM memory maker's listing turned into a market event.

Priced at CNY 8.66 per share, the stock opened at CNY 49.50, then climbed as high as CNY 54.65 by mid-session. In a matter of hours, the shares surged nearly 500% versus their IPO price.



That rally pushed CXMT's market capitalization to about CNY 3,650bn (nearly $539bn). In just a few hours, the little-known company became one of the largest market caps in mainland China.



The group raised CNY 57.92bn, or about $8.6bn, making it the biggest IPO ever completed by a domestic semiconductor company. Including the over-allotment option, proceeds could reach CNY 66.61bn.



According to Reuters, nearly CNY 122bn of CXMT shares changed hands in Shanghai during the morning, also making it the first A-share to top CNY 100bn in volume in a single day.



Why so much enthusiasm?



To understand the frenzy, you have to understand what CXMT makes: DRAM. DRAM is the system memory used in computers, smartphones, servers, cameras, and consumer electronics.



Since the AI boom, the chip market has fixated on GPUs and data centers. But memory is one of the other AI bottlenecks. AI models have to store vast amounts of data. Demand is surging, prices are rising, and memory makers are taking advantage of this window.



CXMT has become the world's fourth-largest DRAM producer, behind SK Hynix, Samsung Electronics, and Micron. But while the global leaders focus on the most advanced memory, such as HBM (the high-end memory used in AI data centers), the group is benefiting from tightness in more conventional chips that the leaders have been deprioritizing.



It is less flashy than HBM, but very profitable in the current environment: prices for mainstream RAM have simply doubled. According to Reuters, CXMT expects first-half revenue to increase by more than sevenfold, to between CNY 110bn and CNY 120bn, with net profit expected at between CNY 66bn and CNY 75bn, compared with a loss a year earlier.



China's technological sovereignty



The frenzy is also tied to where the shares trade. The group listed on the STAR Market, home to tech companies. Presented as a kind of Chinese Nasdaq, the venue allows Beijing to finance its champions in semiconductors, AI, biotech... The Shanghai Stock Exchange launched the STAR Market in 2019, before creating the STAR 50, an index designed to track the main listed names.



CXMT's IPO is therefore also a geopolitical play. For several years, Beijing has wanted to reduce its dependence on foreign technology. U.S. restrictions on semiconductors have heightened that urgency. Memory is essential because without DRAM, there are no servers, no smartphones, and no AI supply chain.



CXMT checks every box. It is a Chinese company, in semiconductors, exposed to AI, in a fast-growing market. That helps explain part of the stock-market fever. Investors are also paying for the promise of a Chinese champion capable of reducing Korean and American dominance in memory.



But the sector remains sharply mixed. On IPO day, Chinese chipmaking stocks were down 0.4%, while semiconductors were up 0.8%. The CXMT euphoria did not lift the entire segment.



The market is moving faster than the industry



Industrially, the group is behind the global leaders. It is working on HBM, but it does not yet produce it at scale. According to the Financial Times, U.S. restrictions are limiting its access to the most advanced equipment, notably ASML's tools, complicating any effort to close the gap.



That is where the paradox shows up. The market is already valuing CXMT like a global champion, even though for now the company is mainly benefiting from a favorable cycle in less advanced memory.



That disconnect is fueling bubble fears. And the small free float amplifies the effect. Only 6.73% of the expanded share capital was tradable at the listing, with most shares locked up.



Investors looking to buy in found themselves competing for a limited supply of stock, which magnified the rise. The first-day spike does not fully reflect investor confidence in CXMT.



The real test will come later, when more shares are in circulation and the market can judge the company on its results and its ability to catch up with Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron.