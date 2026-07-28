Cyprus: TotalEnergies approves the Cronos gas project targeting the European market
TotalEnergies (50%) and Eni (50%, operator), partners in offshore Cyprus Block 6, have taken the final investment decision (FID) to develop the Cronos gas field, discovered in 2022 and successfully appraised in 2024. Located in deep water about 185 kilometers southwest of the Cypriot coast, Cronos will be developed using four subsea wells. The gas will be transported by subsea pipeline from Cypriot waters to Egypt, where it will be liquefied at the Damietta LNG terminal before being exported to Europe.
The development of Cronos will partly rely on existing facilities in Egypt, unlocking significant synergies for rapid development, which will help accelerate the start-up of production and reduce the carbon intensity of the field's output.
Start-up is expected in 2028, with a plateau of about 500 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), or about 2.8 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG, 50% of which will be marketed by TotalEnergies.
A gas development connected to LNG markets
Following the signing, in February 2025, of an Intergovernmental Agreement (Host Government Agreement), the main commercial and contractual agreements required to develop the project were signed. These agreements set the terms for the use of the Zohr field's offshore facilities, gas transit in Egypt, liquefaction at Damietta LNG, and the sale of the gas as LNG.
The project could also ultimately help monetize other resources located in Block 6, which will be appraised in upcoming campaigns.
"By leveraging existing gas processing capacity, this project aligns with our strategy that prioritizes low-cost, low-emissions projects. Cronos also supports the growth of TotalEnergies' LNG portfolio, which will reach 60 Mtpa by 2030," commented Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and chief executive officer of TotalEnergies.
The French oil major also has a presence in Cyprus in offshore blocks 11 (50%, operator), 7 (50%, operator) and 8 (40%).
TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- refining and chemistry (43.3%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2025, 14 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products;
- petroleum products distribution (39.1%): at the end of 2025 operated 12,775 service stations worldwide;
- electricity generation (9.7%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies;
- gas production, trading, transport and distribution (5%): primarily liquefied natural gas (43.9 million tons sold in 2025), natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, liquefied petroleum gas, etc.;
- hydrocarbon operating and production (2.8%): 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2025;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (22.8%), Europe (45%), Africa (10%), North America (7.2%) and other (15%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.