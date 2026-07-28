Cyprus: TotalEnergies approves the Cronos gas project targeting the European market

TotalEnergies (50%) and Eni (50%, operator), partners in offshore Cyprus Block 6, have taken the final investment decision (FID) to develop the Cronos gas field, discovered in 2022 and successfully appraised in 2024. Located in deep water about 185 kilometers southwest of the Cypriot coast, Cronos will be developed using four subsea wells. The gas will be transported by subsea pipeline from Cypriot waters to Egypt, where it will be liquefied at the Damietta LNG terminal before being exported to Europe.

The development of Cronos will partly rely on existing facilities in Egypt, unlocking significant synergies for rapid development, which will help accelerate the start-up of production and reduce the carbon intensity of the field's output.



Start-up is expected in 2028, with a plateau of about 500 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), or about 2.8 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG, 50% of which will be marketed by TotalEnergies.



A gas development connected to LNG markets



Following the signing, in February 2025, of an Intergovernmental Agreement (Host Government Agreement), the main commercial and contractual agreements required to develop the project were signed. These agreements set the terms for the use of the Zohr field's offshore facilities, gas transit in Egypt, liquefaction at Damietta LNG, and the sale of the gas as LNG.



The project could also ultimately help monetize other resources located in Block 6, which will be appraised in upcoming campaigns.



"By leveraging existing gas processing capacity, this project aligns with our strategy that prioritizes low-cost, low-emissions projects. Cronos also supports the growth of TotalEnergies' LNG portfolio, which will reach 60 Mtpa by 2030," commented Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and chief executive officer of TotalEnergies.



The French oil major also has a presence in Cyprus in offshore blocks 11 (50%, operator), 7 (50%, operator) and 8 (40%).