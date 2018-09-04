d|bar by Chef Daniel Boulud at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto introduces a refreshed look and menu

Iconic Yorkville lounge unveils new decor, dishes and drinks just in time for the city's annual film festival

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Recognized as one of the most popular bars among all Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts properties, d|bar by Chef Daniel Boulud is proud to reveal its new look and menu. The sophisticated blush-tone design by Alison McNeil, principal at DIALOG, and appetizing offerings curated by Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud, create an elegant and inviting atmosphere synonymous with the Four Seasons brand.

Originally designed by McNeil when the flagship hotel opened in 2012, the lively street-level lounge has since become a fixture in Yorkville, the city's most stylish shopping and dining district. When tasked to revitalize the space several years later, McNeil looked towards current hospitality trends and the changing needs of hotel guests. While retaining its luxurious essence, the reinvigorated design is more comfortable, with 30 per cent more seating throughout the restaurant. A palette of blush, olive, natural greys, rose quartz and brass detailing set a light-hearted mood that is carried through the furniture and carpeting, some of which are locally crafted.

"Sharp's Corner", a nook beneath the lobby stairs, pays tribute to the company founder Isadore Sharp, a Toronto native, with images from his early career. Set to be unveiled soon, the space provides a relaxed and private area for meetings.

"You can't tell the story of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto without telling the story of Mr. Sharp himself," says McNeil. "This hotel has a heart behind it – a person who deeply believes in this city and the Four Seasons brand. We created a design narrative around those origins. It's something we always came back to, and was a guiding influence in all of our design decisions – something that allowed us to achieve an interesting layered, but cohesive aesthetic."

Breathing new life into the popular bar area is a digital installation of LED screens that blend art and technology, as conceived by hotel owner Shahid Khan. Made to look like one piece of art, the digital screen transforms into a television upon request for special events. A custom-created video artwork portrays leaves floating across the wall, adding to the vibrant energy during the evenings and creating a quiet addition to the space during the day. An alternating video showcases a 24-hour timelapse of the Toronto waterfront and downtown skyline, where sunsrise and sunset over the CN Tower can be seen within minutes.

"Since its inception, d|bar has established a reputation for bringing people from around the world together over cocktails and conversations. It is an honour to implement aspects of our property's most legendary personalities, including Isadore Sharp, Shahid Khan and Daniel Boulud, in an effort to create an even more inviting and comfortable space for our guests to gather," says Konrad Gstrein, hotel general manager.

When curating the menu, Chef Daniel Boulud turned to the bar's early legacy as the preeminent Yorkville destination for marking a celebration or closing a deal, with a focus on casual fare ideal for sharing. Stand-outs include the Tuna Crudo, Buffalo Burrata and Sugar Cane Skewered Shrimp, which complement d|bar classics like the Lobster Roll and Charcuterie Board.

Bartender Melissa Hart blends her culinary background with her passion for mixology by creating unique craft cocktails that emphasize quality and seasonality. While signature cocktails like the rose-infused Yorkville Affair and Hart's instant-classic combination of traditional sake and Japanese whisky, Rikyu's Harmony, remain on the menu, Bar Pleiades resident mixologist Darryl Chan has incorporated new tastes onto the list. Teach Me How To Forget is layered with spices and Same As It Ever Was is refreshing, fruity and mouth-puckering all at once.

In addition to the changes at d|bar, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto recently refined its lobby and Spa. Upon arriving in the hotel, guests are welcomed at the new concierge desk and guided along a definitive walkway to a luxurious, yet comfortable lounge area. To make the space accommodating to a variety of people, multiple seating types, including banquettes and chairs arranged in social or private configurations, have been carefully selected to heighten the guest's overall experience.

To celebrate the reopening in time for film festival season, d|bar also presents a photography exhibit honouring women in film and television. A larger-than-life display on the facade of the building portrays a photograph of Angela Bassett, Claire Foy, Elisabeth Moss, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Sandra Oh and Thandie Newton, by Miller Mobley for The Hollywood Reporter. Lobby-level public spaces feature iconic red carpet moments taken by celebrity photographer George Pimentel, including Angelina Jolie, Ava DuVernay, Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, Julia Roberts, Lady Gaga, Lupita Nyong'o, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra, Salma Hayek and Uma Thurman. The exhibit is available for public viewing until Sept. 30, 2018.

About Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto is Canada's first hotel to receive both AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five Star ratings. Having opened in October 2012, the Hotel features 259 guest rooms, a 30,000 square foot luxury spa, and Café Boulud and dbar by international restaurateur and Chef Daniel Boulud. Recent awards and honors include 2017 TripAdvisor's Traveller's Choice Winner - #1 Best Hotel in Toronto, Robb Report's Best of the Best, Condé Nast Traveller's Hot List and T+L's Top City Hotel in Canada. For more information, visit our Press Room or check out Facebook.

