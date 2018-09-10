Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

dClinic :(DHC) Phase 1 – Over 50% SOLD in first 10 days

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 03:08pm CEST

dClinic’s Public Dedicated Healthcare Blockchain (PHB)

“Current Blockchains are not dedicated Healthcare blockchains. They are not purpose built to handle fractal clinical data nor do they pass the scrutiny of worldwide security protocols for clinical data. Attempts to create a centralized personal digital health record have principally failed because fundamentally, health data needs to be available, despite national and international regulation differences and geography, in order to provide proper healthcare services by care givers to consumers.” – Dr. Richard Satur (CEO)

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005277/en/

Dr Richard Satur (CEO - dClinic)(Photo: Business Wire)

Dr Richard Satur (CEO - dClinic)(Photo: Business Wire)

@dClinic_io;

  • Is real-world assets (facilities) around the world, operated by qualified Healthcare, Wellness and Vitality focused dClinic partners,
  • Is a Healthcare Platform putting the Patient at the centre of their Care, utilizing Shared Care Planning,
  • Is a platform promoting Care Teams interacting with Patients to provide positive healthcare outcomes through consented access to the Patient’s real-time Longitudinal Electronic Healthcare Record (LEHR),
  • Rewards Consumers and Care-Givers for participation and adherence to their Shared Care Plans, and
  • Promotes interoperability to enrich the Patient’s LEHR.

dClinic’s PHB is;

  • A Blockchain that allows consumers and care givers alike, to mine their valuable healthcare coins. In fact, the goal will be a no cost Healthcare Blockchain for healthcare providers, who fulfill KYC, to join and mine,
  • Where App developers can build their Healthcare Apps and Coins. Consumers and care givers can use these Apps securely knowing their sensitive healthcare data is correct, safe and importantly, interoperable,
  • Able to handle highly fractal clinical data in a way that is standards based, allowing external systems to understand the data the same way each and every time, and
  • Managed cooperatively between consumers and care givers, so their data can be utilized to reward the patient and everyone in the care team, therefore, helping drive healthcare outcomes which otherwise, would be very difficult to achieve if their data existed in disparate silos.

dClinic’s Public (Dedicated) Healthcare Blockchain (PHB) first’s healthcare client, is #dClinic. dClinic Health Coins (DHC) will be mined on PHB and will be promoted to all facilities, patients and care givers. dClinic will release APIs soon, allowing other App developers to make use of this blockchain which has been specifically built for healthcare. PHB will meet worldwide clinical and healthcare data standards. Welcome to the healthcare blockchain revolution!


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:51pCUSTODIAN INVESTMENT : Cresta Marakanelo donates to BLH
AQ
03:51pBARCLAYS BANK OF BOTSWANA : announces P260m half year profit
AQ
03:51pCapital Bank celebrates 10 years
AQ
03:51pGHANA OIL : GOGIP set to lose millions of dollars in insurance premium
AQ
03:51pHUHTAMAKI OYJ : financial reporting in 2019
GL
03:51pTHE BARDSTOWN BOURBON COMPANY : Announces Grain & Barrel’s Participation in Its Collaborative Distilling Program
BU
03:50pEXCLUSIVE : Campbell Soup steps up CEO search, COO a contender - sources
RE
03:50pCBS : to pay Moonves up to $120 million depending on outcome of probe
RE
03:50pWPP : confirms Mark Read as new chief executive
AQ
03:50pRoute Development Forum on track for record attendance
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Plastic packager RPC buoyed by private equity interest
2SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : Sirius Minerals Plc - Procurement and capital estimate update
3UNICREDIT SPA : Morgan Stanley recommends buying Italian assets ahead of budget
4SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB : SENSYS GATSO : Conversion of vendor loan into new shares
5ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Recent Nordic Scandals Involving ING Bank and Danske Bank Underscore the European Unio..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.