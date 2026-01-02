Dacia Strengthens Its Position as Leader in the French Private Car Market

Twenty years after its launch, the Dacia brand reaffirms its commercial strength in France, securing third place in the private vehicle market and dominating household sales.

Published on 01/02/2026 at 08:39 am EST - Modified on 01/02/2026 at 08:47 am EST

Renault has announced that Dacia closed the year 2025 with a market share of 8.5% in the Private Vehicles (PV) segment, driven by the sale of 139,305 units. The brand's strategy remains focused on private customers, who account for 79% of its volumes, enabling it to reach a 14.3% market share in this specific channel.



The brand's success is notably underpinned by the Sandero, which recorded 64,399 registrations in 2025, consolidating its status as the best-selling private vehicle in France across all segments. In addition, Dacia has benefited from the successful entry of the Bigster into the C segment (compact vehicles), already leading its category with over 16,000 registrations. At the same time, Dacia has also accelerated its energy transition: hybrid engines now represent 27% of its sales.



Managing Director Olivier Mornet emphasizes that the brand "continues to offer the best price-to-feature ratio on the market" while preparing to expand its electrified engine range for 2026.



Renault shares are currently up just over 1% on the Paris Stock Exchange.





