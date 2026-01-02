Renault has announced that Dacia closed the year 2025 with a market share of 8.5% in the Private Vehicles (PV) segment, driven by the sale of 139,305 units. The brand's strategy remains focused on private customers, who account for 79% of its volumes, enabling it to reach a 14.3% market share in this specific channel.

The brand's success is notably underpinned by the Sandero, which recorded 64,399 registrations in 2025, consolidating its status as the best-selling private vehicle in France across all segments. In addition, Dacia has benefited from the successful entry of the Bigster into the C segment (compact vehicles), already leading its category with over 16,000 registrations. At the same time, Dacia has also accelerated its energy transition: hybrid engines now represent 27% of its sales.

Managing Director Olivier Mornet emphasizes that the brand "continues to offer the best price-to-feature ratio on the market" while preparing to expand its electrified engine range for 2026.

Renault shares are currently up just over 1% on the Paris Stock Exchange.


