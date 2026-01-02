Renault has announced that Dacia closed the year 2025 with a market share of 8.5% in the Private Vehicles (PV) segment, driven by the sale of 139,305 units. The brand's strategy remains focused on private customers, who account for 79% of its volumes, enabling it to reach a 14.3% market share in this specific channel.
The brand's success is notably underpinned by the Sandero, which recorded 64,399 registrations in 2025, consolidating its status as the best-selling private vehicle in France across all segments. In addition, Dacia has benefited from the successful entry of the Bigster into the C segment (compact vehicles), already leading its category with over 16,000 registrations. At the same time, Dacia has also accelerated its energy transition: hybrid engines now represent 27% of its sales.
Managing Director Olivier Mornet emphasizes that the brand "continues to offer the best price-to-feature ratio on the market" while preparing to expand its electrified engine range for 2026.
Renault shares are currently up just over 1% on the Paris Stock Exchange.
Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (89.9%): 2,264,815 passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2024, distributed by brand between Renault (1,577,351), Dacia (676,340), Renault Korea Motors (6,539) and Alpine (4,855);
- services (10.2%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services.
At the end of 2024, the group had 25 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.9%), Europe (49.8%), Americas (8.3%), Eurasia (5.1%), Asia/Pacific (3.9%), Africa and Middle East (3%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.