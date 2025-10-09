Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on Daimler Truck shares, while lowering its target price from €45 to €43, reflecting the adjustment of its 2025/26 estimates (partially offset in 2027) for the German truck manufacturer.



While it was already expecting a weak H2, reflecting the cyclical downturn, the continuing deterioration in macroeconomic conditions and the prevailing uncertainty have led the analyst to incorporate more cautious assumptions for a recovery.



Taking advantage of the announcement of Q3 volumes to update its scenario, Oddo BHF has reduced its 2025 EBIT estimates by -4% (-3% compared to the consensus) and by -18% (-17% compared to the consensus) for 2026.



After the recent decline, the stock is trading at a 2026 P/E of 9x in its new scenario, a level that analysts find attractive for the bottom of the cycle, they say, for whom the current price therefore represents a buy opportunity.