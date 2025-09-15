Daimler Truck announced on Friday that it has opened a new center dedicated to its Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles in Aschheim, near Munich, on a site covering approximately 44,500 square meters. The center will handle after-sales and maintenance for Mercedes-Benz and Fuso trucks, as well as maintenance for Mercedes-Benz and Setra buses and Mercedes-Benz vans.



The German manufacturer says the project is part of its strategy to continue investing in Germany while making acquisitions in other key European markets, such as that recently in Trappes, west of Paris.



Last May, the German group celebrated the expansion of its Würzburg site. It says it is currently working on expanding its commercial vehicle center in Hamburg.



In addition, the expansion of its commercial network continues with the recent decision to build a new workshop in Wörth am Rhein.



High-voltage workstations have also been installed in the 3,200-square-meter workshop for servicing battery-electric models such as the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 and eEconic trucks, the Fuso eCanter, and the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro city bus.



The center also has 25 parking spaces for trucks, buses, and vans, with the possibility of adding nine more spaces.