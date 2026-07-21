Shares in the group that designs, builds and markets trucks and buses are up in Frankfurt (+2.3%, at over EUR36). Investors appear to be focusing more on Kepler Cheuvreux's recommendation rather than on mwb research's comments.

According to market sources, Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded Daimler Trucks stocks directly to buy from reduce, with a TP raised to €52 from €40.



However, against this, in a detailed note, mwb research confirmed its negative opinion of the stock, maintaining a sell rating, with a target price of €30. In support of this stance, analysts say chief executive Karin Rådström said she expects Chinese electric truck makers to expand into Europe, confirming a structural risk.



mwb research nevertheless says that European suppliers retain significant strengths thanks to strong brands, established customer relations and a broad service network. However, defending these positions could require price cuts, higher rebates or more generous financial incentives, which would weigh on profitability.



mwb research also says the auto industry offers a clear warning about how Chinese competition can reshape an industry's business model without immediately pushing out incumbent players.