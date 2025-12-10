Ipsos has announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Dan Lévy, will soon be leaving his position to pursue new opportunities outside the group. The selection process for a new CFO is already underway.

In the meantime, Olivier Champourlier, currently Group Management Control Director at Ipsos, will immediately assume the role of interim Chief Financial Officer.

"He has previously served as Group Director of Consolidation, Accounting, and Tax, as well as Chief Financial Officer for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa," the market research and opinion polling company stated.