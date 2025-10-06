Verizon is entering a new strategic phase with the appointment of Dan Schulman as CEO. This transition marks the end of the Hans Vestberg era, who has been in office since 2018, and is part of a drive to revitalize the company as it finalizes a major acquisition in the telecommunications sector.

Dan Schulman, former PayPal executive and member of Verizon's board of directors since 2018, succeeds Hans Vestberg as head of the group. He was chosen for his recognized experience in transformation and operational management. Mark Bertolini, also appointed chairman of the board, welcomed the arrival of a leader capable of strengthening the company's customer focus and financial performance. Schulman intends to reposition Verizon to gain market share, reduce costs and improve capital allocation.

Hans Vestberg will continue to support Verizon as a special advisor until October 2026, while remaining a member of the board. He will play a key role in finalizing the acquisition of Frontier Communications, which was approved by the FCC last May. Estimated at $20 billion, this transaction aims to extend Frontier's fiber network to one million homes and is a central pillar of Verizon's broadband strategy.

Despite initial reservations by the FCC regarding the company's diversity commitments, the deal was approved after these programs were dropped. Against this backdrop of reorganization, Verizon has reaffirmed its financial targets for fiscal year 2025, banking on sustainable growth under the leadership of its new management team.