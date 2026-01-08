Daniel Chevalier Appointed Head of Savings Sales at Oradéa Vie (SG)

Société Générale has announced the appointment, effective December 1, 2025, of Daniel Chevalier as Head of Savings Sales at Oradéa Vie, the life insurance subsidiary of Société Générale Assurances dedicated to external partnerships outside the banking group.

Published on 01/08/2026

"Daniel's experience in the savings market, both in sales and financial engineering, as well as his in-depth knowledge of wealth management, will be major assets in driving Oradéa Vie's continued growth," SG stated.



Daniel Chevalier began his career as a wealth management advisor at LCL, before joining Société Générale Assurances in 2005 as a wealth management engineer, a department he took over in 2011.



In 2018, he was promoted to Head of Wealth Engineering, overseeing the wealth clientele of the SG banking network and private bank, before becoming Head of Sales for this same client segment in 2022.

