Danone Buys Back 5.8 Million Shares from Its Spanish Subsidiary

Danone announced on Thursday that it has repurchased approximately 5.8 million of its own shares previously held by its Spanish subsidiary, a move that will have no impact on the total number of shares held by the French food group.

Sebastien Foll Published on 12/18/2025 at 04:05 am EST





In a statement, the company specified that it had acquired all 5,780,005 shares previously held by Danone Spain as part of an effort to simplify its legal structure.



These shares, purchased at a price corresponding to yesterday's closing rate of EUR77.46, have been allocated to employee shareholding plans, the group added. Danone emphasized that the transaction was carried out under the authorization granted by the shareholders' general meeting on April 24.

