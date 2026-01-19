Danone (-2.23%, at 73.76 euros) continues its downward trend after already dropping 1.41% on Friday. According to Jefferies, China's National Bureau of Statistics has announced 7.9 million births in the country for 2025, down from 9.5 million in 2024.
This decline, though anticipated after the birth peak seen in 2024—driven by the Year of the Dragon (traditionally favorable for births) and the post-Covid effect—is lower than the American investment bank's forecast, which had expected 8.8 million newborns.
This update led Jefferies to revise down its estimate for organic growth in the Specialized Nutrition segment in China from 10% to 8%. At the group level, the reduction in organic sales growth would thus be 0.2 percentage points.
This modeling takes into account the number of babies for first-stage formula (0 to 6 months), second-stage (6 to 12 months), and third-stage (12 to 36 months), as well as the proportional consumption per baby at each stage.
Jefferies' forecast incorporates a slowdown in the improvement of product mix and market share gains in 2026 compared to 2025. This assumes a smaller contribution from the rollout of Aptamil Essensis (an infant formula line from Nutricia, a Danone subsidiary) and a more competitive and efficient performance from market leader Feihe (a Chinese company).
However, these forecasts do not factor in the potential opportunity for market share gains related to the recall of Nestlé's NAN brand products that occurred earlier this month.
Jefferies' recommendation on Danone shares remains Buy, with a price target of 86 euros.
Danone is one the world leading food-processing groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- dairy products and plant products (49.2%; No. 1 worldwide): fresh fermented milk products, creams, products and drinks of plant origin (based in particular on soya, almond, hazelnut, rice, oats and coconut);
- specialized nutrition products (32.6%): baby foods (No. 1 worldwide; foods for infants and young children in addition to breastfeeding) and medical nutrition products (No. 2 in Europe; foods for people suffering from certain pathologies or people weakened by age);
- bottled water (18.2%; No. 2 worldwide): natural water, aromatized water or enriched in vitamins (brands Evian, Volvic, Badoit, Aqua, etc.).
At the end of 2024, the group had more than 180 production sites throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.4%), Europe (26.5%), North America (24%), China/Japan/Australia/New Zealand (13.5%), Latin America (11.1%) and other (16.5%).
