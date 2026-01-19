Danone Falls Amid Declining Birth Rate in China

Danone (-2.23%, at 73.76 euros) continues its downward trend after already dropping 1.41% on Friday. According to Jefferies, China's National Bureau of Statistics has announced 7.9 million births in the country for 2025, down from 9.5 million in 2024.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/19/2026 at 10:25 am EST



This decline, though anticipated after the birth peak seen in 2024—driven by the Year of the Dragon (traditionally favorable for births) and the post-Covid effect—is lower than the American investment bank's forecast, which had expected 8.8 million newborns.



This update led Jefferies to revise down its estimate for organic growth in the Specialized Nutrition segment in China from 10% to 8%. At the group level, the reduction in organic sales growth would thus be 0.2 percentage points.



This modeling takes into account the number of babies for first-stage formula (0 to 6 months), second-stage (6 to 12 months), and third-stage (12 to 36 months), as well as the proportional consumption per baby at each stage.



Jefferies' forecast incorporates a slowdown in the improvement of product mix and market share gains in 2026 compared to 2025. This assumes a smaller contribution from the rollout of Aptamil Essensis (an infant formula line from Nutricia, a Danone subsidiary) and a more competitive and efficient performance from market leader Feihe (a Chinese company).



However, these forecasts do not factor in the potential opportunity for market share gains related to the recall of Nestlé's NAN brand products that occurred earlier this month.



Jefferies' recommendation on Danone shares remains Buy, with a price target of 86 euros.