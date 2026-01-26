Danone Hit by Food Safety Concerns: Multinational Shaken by Infant Formula Recall

Danone (-5.57%, at 63.78 euros) posted the largest drop on the CAC 40 this Monday morning. Shares in the food industry giant wavered after the announcement of the withdrawal of a very limited number of specific infant formula batches from certain targeted markets. "Our priority is to reassure parents and healthcare professionals that they can continue to have full confidence in the safety and quality of our infant nutrition products," the multinational explained in a statement released Friday evening.

Danone is inviting parents to contact its consumer service if they have any questions or concerns.



In its statement, the company insists that "it never compromises on food safety," specifying that routine checks and additional targeted analyses conducted in the current sector context confirm that its products are safe and fully compliant with all applicable food safety regulations.



FSAI’s Swift Response



On Friday as well, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) published a statement on its website explaining that "the affected products were manufactured in Ireland and exported to several European Union countries, the United Kingdom, and third countries."



The FSAI was informed by Danone that none of the affected products were distributed in Ireland. The agency notified the European Commission of this recall via its Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) to ensure that all relevant countries were warned.



According to the Irish public authority, "this recall is linked to a contaminated raw ingredient, which was also responsible for the recent recall of certain batches of infant formula and follow-on milk by Nestlé." The ingredient in question is ARA oil (arachidonic acid), manufactured in China, which was contaminated with cereulide. This ingredient was incorporated into the base powder used to make these products. "Cereulide is a toxin produced by certain strains of the bacterium Bacillus cereus, which can cause food poisoning," explains the FSAI.



Industrial Compliance Under Market Scrutiny



Following the publication of this statement, analysts were quick to react. Deutsche Bank stated that "this recall appears to be due to lowered tolerance thresholds by the authorities rather than a compliance failure on Danone’s part."



For the German bank, the debate is no longer about the quality of raw materials, but about the rigor of manufacturing protocols. It anticipates "a correlation between industrial compliance and the stock market performance of food groups." The bank believes that "Nestlé and its peers will face increased scrutiny of their production methods."



Jefferies Reassures on China



Meanwhile, Jefferies confirmed that Danone’s decision follows recalls by numerous manufacturers in recent weeks, including the French food multinational in Singapore and some Balkan countries. The broker believes "this is a proactive measure, aimed at withdrawing products that may contain traces of cereulide toxin. However, it appears the production process ensured that any such traces remained below abnormal or dangerous thresholds."



Furthermore, Jefferies asserts that "the entire supply for infant nutrition sales in China was not exposed to any risk of contamination by this toxin" (China being Danone’s largest market for this category, with approximately 2 billion euros in revenue, about 7% of group sales and 17% of its profit).



UBS also reacted to the announcement with a note published Monday, praising Danone’s sound decision. "Since the change in governance (in 2021), the group has shifted from a ‘reactive’ to a ‘proactive’ risk management approach," the broker notes.



UBS considers that "the impact on revenue is not yet quantified but should represent several tens of millions of euros." The bank recalls that Europe accounts for 35% of Specialized Nutrition, with just under two-thirds of that being infant formula. "The batches are not only in retail outlets but also in group stocks, which limits the risk of lost revenue and gross margin," it adds.



UBS initially estimates that the cost (gross margin cancellation, recall management, stakeholder communications) could amount to 50 million euros. This represents 50 basis points of operating margin (MOP) for the Specialized Nutrition division and 20 basis points for the group in 2026.



"We now anticipate a 20 basis point decrease in the Specialized Nutrition MOP and a 20 basis point increase in the group MOP (compared to 40 basis points previously). The net impact is -2% on our earnings per share (EPS) forecasts for 2026. Despite this initial impact estimate, EPS growth for 2026 remains decent at 5%," the Swiss bank states.