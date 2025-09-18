On Thursday, Danone announced the inauguration of its new headquarters, "La Fayette," located in central Paris, a move that the food group says it considers the beginning of a "new chapter" in its history.
Its move to this new building, which was made official last year, will provide the 800 or so employees who will be working there with a more modern, collaborative, flexible, and sustainable working environment.
The premises, located at 59-61 Rue La Fayette in the capital's 9th arrondissement, will feature several communal areas designed to promote a friendly atmosphere and employee comfort, including an auditorium, a library, dining areas (restaurant, bar, takeaway, breakfast area), and several terraces.
Danone inaugurates its new Paris headquarters
Published on 09/18/2025 at 03:43 am EDT
