Danone is one the world leading food-processing groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - dairy products and plant products (49.2%; No. 1 worldwide): fresh fermented milk products, creams, products and drinks of plant origin (based in particular on soya, almond, hazelnut, rice, oats and coconut); - specialized nutrition products (32.6%): baby foods (No. 1 worldwide; foods for infants and young children in addition to breastfeeding) and medical nutrition products (No. 2 in Europe; foods for people suffering from certain pathologies or people weakened by age); - bottled water (18.2%; No. 2 worldwide): natural water, aromatized water or enriched in vitamins (brands Evian, Volvic, Badoit, Aqua, etc.). At the end of 2024, the group had more than 180 production sites throughout the world. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.4%), Europe (26.5%), North America (24%), China/Japan/Australia/New Zealand (13.5%), Latin America (11.1%) and other (16.5%).