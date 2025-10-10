Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of €84 ahead of its Q3 results on October 28.



Ahead of this release, Jefferies raises its gross margin forecast to 4.3%, in line with expectations.



"Europe is benefiting from the momentum in the protein market and stabilizing prices; the North American market remains weak due to the decline in the cream market, although trends in the protein market are encouraging," it explains.



Jefferies believes that China remains strong, while the rest of the world is weak in the water sector but supported by the resilience of the specialized nutrition sector.



"With the risks of a slowdown postponed until the second half of 2026, we believe Danone remains well positioned for relative outperformance compared to its competitors," Jefferies adds.