Danone has announced that it has entrusted a service provider with a mandate to repurchase approximately 3.8 million of its own shares. The operation aims to offset dilution resulting from capital increases reserved for employees as well as long-term compensation plans scheduled for 2026.

The buyback will begin on December 5, 2025, and will be rolled out in the following weeks. The acquired shares will be allocated to employee shareholding schemes, the company stated.

Danone's stock ended the session down 0.65%, but has gained 17% since the beginning of the year.