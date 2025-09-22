Oddo BHF maintains its "Outperform" recommendation on Danone shares, with a target price raised from €71 to €79.
The analyst points out that the recovery momentum is continuing, driven by profitable and more resilient growth. According to the note, the current trajectory is helping to establish the credibility of the strategy being implemented.
The broker notes that, even though the stock's short-term potential seems limited, the "natural shift in EPS expectations" remains a supporting factor.
Finally, the report emphasizes that the discipline applied quarter after quarter is gradually strengthening the group's risk and growth profile, which justifies it raising its target price for the share, while maintaining a positive opinion of it.
Danone: Oddo BHF raises TP, confirming buy rating
Published on 09/22/2025 at 06:35 am EDT
Oddo BHF maintains its "Outperform" recommendation on Danone shares, with a target price raised from €71 to €79.