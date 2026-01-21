Danone Plummets on the Stock Market

Danone dropped by 8 to 10% in morning trading on the Paris Stock Exchange. Over the past 72 hours, research firms have extensively commented on the decline in birth rates in China, which is expected to weigh on the future growth of companies in the sector. Jefferies and Deutsche Bank have both raised concerns. This morning, Bank of America reiterated its underperform rating, slightly lowering its price target from 70 to 69 EUR.



Market sources have also resurfaced a statement from Singaporean authorities dated January 17, regarding a recall of two infant formulas (Nestlé's NAN HA1 SupremePro and Danone's Dumex Dulac 1) after the detection of the cereulide toxin, linked to a common ingredient. Authorities reported that a mild case had been identified. The news had already circulated four days ago, but tensions surrounding the Nestlé case after multiple recalls may have increased volatility.