Danone has announced sales of nearly €6.88bn for Q3 2025, up +4.8% on a comparable basis, thanks to a +3.2% increase in volume/mix and a +1.6% price effect.



On a reported basis, sales increased by +0.7%, including a positive scope effect of +0.7% (mainly resulting from the acquisition of Kate Farms in the US), negative currency effects of -5.1% and a hyperinflation effect of +0.3%.



The group says it is particularly satisfied with the progress made in Europe, where volume/mix has now been positive for eight consecutive quarters, as well as with its performance across all categories in China, North Asia and Oceania.



Danone confirms its targets for 2025, in line with its medium-term ambition, i.e. LFL sales growth of +3% to +5%, and faster growth in recurring operating income than in sales.



In an environment that remains volatile and uncertain, we remain focused on implementing the second chapter of our Renew Danone strategy to achieve our medium-term targets, management said.