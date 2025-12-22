Danone Shares Slip Following Beijing's Anti-Dumping Measures

Danone shares posted one of the weakest performances on the CAC 40 index this Monday after China announced it would impose temporary anti-subsidy measures on certain dairy products imported from the European Union.



According to China's Ministry of Commerce, these measures – set to take effect tomorrow – will take the form of temporary deposits for countervailing duties.



Beijing says there is preliminary evidence that imported dairy products from the EU benefit from subsidies, causing substantial harm to China's domestic dairy industry, with a direct link established between the subsidies and the resulting damage.



The investigation, which was launched on August 21, 2024 at the request of the Dairy Association of China and the China Dairy Industry Association, was conducted in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations as well as WTO rules, the ministry added.



While the China, North Asia & Oceania region accounted for less than 12% of Danone's total revenue in the first half of the year, it remains the company's most dynamic geographical area, posting comparable growth of +11.7%.



Following the news, Danone shares were down a modest 1.2% on Monday afternoon on the Paris stock exchange, but still retain a gain of around 18% for the 2025 financial year.



