UBS highlights the steady progress of phase 2 of the Renew Danone plan. The analyst maintains his buy recommendation and raises his target price to €86 (from €78).



The third quarter provides further evidence of Danone's ability to consistently achieve like-for-like growth of more than 4% in volume and translate this into EPS growth, UBS says.



Danone has confirmed its 2025 targets, in line with its medium-term ambition, namely comparable sales growth of between +3% and +5% and faster growth in recurring operating profit than in sales.



In an environment that remains volatile and uncertain, we remain focused on implementing the second chapter of our Renew Danone strategy to achieve our medium-term objectives, management said.