Published on 11/25/2025 at 11:34 am EST

Dassault Aviation has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with cortAIx, Thales' artificial intelligence accelerator, to develop a sovereign, controlled, and supervised AI dedicated to the future of air combat.

Signed on November 18 by the respective leaders of both groups, Eric Trappier (Dassault Aviation) and Patrice Caine (Thales), the agreement targets AI solutions for both manned and unmanned aircraft, encompassing observation, analysis, decision-making, and planning.

This partnership is expected to primarily materialize in research and innovation programs dedicated to the future of collaborative air combat.

The two groups intend to draw on a high-level international ecosystem, while adhering to ethical frameworks and the AI Act.

Mickael Brossard, Vice President of cortAIx Factory, emphasized that the initiative will leverage Thales' technological and operational expertise as a driver of sovereignty. The agreement was presented at the Adopt AI Summit at the Grand Palais.