Dassault Aviation chooses Bleu for its "trusted cloud"

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/16/2025 at 10:55 am EST

In a strategic move to strengthen its digital collaboration capabilities, Dassault Aviation has announced that it has chosen Bleu, a company wholly owned by Capgemini and Orange, for its future "trusted cloud."



"This initiative provides access to the advanced technologies of Microsoft Azure and Office 365 in an environment that is secure and protected exclusively by European laws," explains the manufacturer of business jets and fighter aircraft.



Bleu's "trusted cloud" solution is currently undergoing SecNumCloud 3.2 certification by ANSSI, which represents the highest French standard in secure cloud infrastructure, ensuring optimal protection of sensitive data.



Dassault Aviation also plans to obtain Restricted Distribution certification for certain key features deployed in Bleu's cloud, which "will ensure an even higher level of security, tailored to the specific requirements of the defense industry."