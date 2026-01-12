Dassault Aviation Joins Harmattan AI's $200 Million Fundraising Round

Dassault Aviation has signed a strategic partnership with Harmattan AI, aiming to accelerate the integration of controlled autonomy and artificial intelligence within air combat systems.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/12/2026 at 02:21 am EST

As part of this collaboration, the French company is participating in the $200 million Series B fundraising round.



Harmattan AI is experiencing significant global growth and has already been awarded several programs by the French and British Ministries of Defence, with several thousand autonomous robotic systems delivered. The French company, dedicated to the defense and AI sector, designs autonomous and expendable defense systems (low-cost and mass-produced), an approach inspired by recent needs observed on modern battlefields, such as in Ukraine.



Thanks to the raised funds, the company will be able to expand the deployment of its AI-integrated missions to new theaters of operations, broaden its product offerings to new domains, and increase its production capacity.