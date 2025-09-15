Oddo BHF confirms its 'neutral' recommendation on Dassault Aviation shares, with an unchanged target price of €325 (cp about €300.5, +3.6%).



The analyst notes that the Indian Air Force has recommended that the Indian government acquire 114 Rafale F4s for €18.7-18.9bn, with more than 60% local production and a fuselage assembled in Hyderabad starting in 2028. An MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) facility for the M-88 engine is also planned. "The agreement would position Dassault Aviation as the sole export supplier," the broker said.



The broker points out that this local capacity would be in addition to the French production rate, extending the Rafale's growth trajectory beyond 2030 and improving competitiveness through the scale effect of the supply chain.



However, the note indicates that civil visibility remains limited, with Falcon activity still in a stabilization phase; the stock continues to be perceived as a "value" stock with a 2026e P/E multiple of 17.6x.