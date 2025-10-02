Dassault Aviation has announced that the French Defense Procurement Agency (DGA) notified it of an order for five Falcon 2000 Albatros aircraft on September 26 as part of the Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Aircraft (AVSIMAR) program.



This program provides for the acquisition of twelve aircraft, seven of which were already ordered in December 2020. The Falcon 2000 Albatros is based on the Falcon 2000LXS business jet, the latest addition to the Falcon 2000 series.



The Falcon 2000 Albatros is being developed by Dassault Aviation in cooperation with Naval Group, Safran, and Thales. Testing is taking place at its flight test center in Istres, and the conversion work is being carried out at its Mérignac plant, near Bordeaux.