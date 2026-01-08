Dassault Aviation shares (+1.37% at EUR309.80) are not exactly soaring on the Paris stock exchange, although they are posting one of the SBF 120's strongest gains today. The stock is increasing after the aircraft manufacturer raised its sales targets for 2025.

The news was officially announced alongside its trading update for the period. Despite some turbulence in Falcon deliveries, the group is now targeting revenue of over €7bn, versus a previous forecast of nearly €6.5bn.



The revision is notably driven by Rafale (defence division) deliveries in 2025 that are higher than expected: 26 versus 25 previously anticipated and 21 in 2024. In detail, 15 aircraft were delivered for export and 11 to France.



Meanwhile, in the civil division, 37 Falcons were delivered to customers, up from 2024 (31), although below the target of 40 aircraft. On this point, Oddo BHF notes that "missing the delivery target for the fourth consecutive year shows that supply-chain issues - even if a clear improvement is visible (12 deliveries in H1 2025 and 25 in H2 2025, versus 19 in H2 2024) - continue to weigh on final assembly”.



Dassault Aviation booked 26 Rafales (versus 30 in 2024) and 31 Falcons (versus 26 in 2024) in its orders in 2025.



As of 31 December 2025, the aircraft maker reported an order backlog of 220 Rafales (175 export, 45 France), versus 220 (164 export, 56 France) as of 31 December 2024. This also includes 73 Falcons, versus 79 Falcons as of 31 December 2024.



"Our forecasts were at €6.7bn, based on 25 Rafales delivered but only 35 Falcons, as we had assumed that solid defence sales for maintenance and development would more than offset the persistent ramp-up challenges of the Falcon range. This release would point to even stronger-than-expected momentum for defence sales excluding Rafale, and possibly for Falcon maintenance, support or used-aircraft sales,” Jefferies commented.



"Although Dassault Aviation missed its Falcon delivery target by 3 units, the figures published are relatively close to its expectations (39 deliveries),” Deutsche Bank said. The German bank remains at Hold on the stock, with a target range of €300 to €305.



On 4 March, Dassault Aviation will release its full-year results, including revenue and order intake and backlog figures.