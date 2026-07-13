Dassault Aviation tests 'NAMIB', a new electronic warfare product

The aerospace manufacturer and Harmattan AI, an artificial intelligence specialist, have taken a new step in their partnership by demonstrating collaborative combat capabilities between a Rafale F4 and a drone.

Dassault Aviation and Harmattan AI announced they have carried out a simulated in-flight collaborative engagement between a Rafale F4 and a drone equipped with NAMIB, a new electronic warfare payload developed jointly.



NAMIB can detect, identify and locate electromagnetic emissions, including those from air defense systems. During the demonstration, the system precisely located a radar several dozen kilometers away, then transmitted its coordinates to the Rafale, which simulated a firing run on the target.



Launched in January 2026, NAMIB's development is part of the strategic partnership between the two groups, which aims to integrate advanced autonomous capabilities into future air combat systems.



Eric Trappier, chairman and chief executive officer of Dassault Aviation, said the demonstration illustrates the Rafale F4's collaborative combat capabilities and its adaptation to new operational needs, notably through the combination of complex systems and autonomous effectors. For his part, Mouad M'Ghari, co-founder and CEO of Harmattan AI, said the success shows it is possible to speed up the integration of breakthrough technologies for the benefit of the armed forces.



This morning, Dassault Aviation shares are down 0.5% in Paris.