Dassault Aviation has announced its participation in the Dubai Airshow, taking place in the United Arab Emirates from November 17 to 21. The Rafale fighter jet will be a highlight of the event's static display, and will also be demonstrated in flight by the French Air and Space Force.

"At the Dassault Aviation stand, a 'Battle Lab' simulator will allow our visitors to experience our vision and developments in collaborative combat in an interactive way," added the aerospace manufacturer.

In the business aviation sector, Dassault will showcase the twin-engine Falcon 6X--which boasts the largest cabin cross-section of any business jet currently in service--as well as the tri-jet Falcon 8X, capable of flying nearly 12,000 kilometers.