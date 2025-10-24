Bank of America maintains its "buy" recommendation on Dassault Systèmes shares, although lowers its target price for them to €34.5 on a one-point reduction in growth estimates for 2025/26, following the enterprise software publisher's quarterly results.



"The stock fell to its lowest level in five years due to a weak third quarter and a reduction in forecasts for 2025, with investors losing patience," the broker said.



However, BofA notes strong momentum in industrial software (+9%), with contract wins from Ford and Stellantis, and considers the risk/return ratio attractive with a PE of 18x, at a 10-year low.