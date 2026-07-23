Over the April to June period, Dassault Systemes' revenue came to €1.56bn, up 4%. Non-IFRS operating profit totaled €467m, taking the non-IFRS operating margin to 30% (vs 29.3% in the second quarter of 2025). Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 8% at constant exchange rates to €0.31 (+5% as reported).

Management confirms all of its non-IFRS financial targets for fiscal year 2026. Revenue is expected between €6.296bn and €6.416bn, implying growth of between 1% and 3%, or between 3% and 5% at constant exchange rates. Diluted earnings per share should come in between €1.30 and €1.34.