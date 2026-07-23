Dassault Systemes confirms its targets after a strong second quarter

Driven by remarkable momentum in subscriptions, the Cloud and the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, the 3D design and simulation software maker heads into the second half of the year with confidence and reiterates all of its full-year financial guidance.

Over the April to June period, Dassault Systemes' revenue came to €1.56bn, up 4%. Non-IFRS operating profit totaled €467m, taking the non-IFRS operating margin to 30% (vs 29.3% in the second quarter of 2025). Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 8% at constant exchange rates to €0.31 (+5% as reported).



Management confirms all of its non-IFRS financial targets for fiscal year 2026. Revenue is expected between €6.296bn and €6.416bn, implying growth of between 1% and 3%, or between 3% and 5% at constant exchange rates. Diluted earnings per share should come in between €1.30 and €1.34.