Published on 11/26/2025 at 09:33 am EST - Modified on 11/26/2025 at 09:34 am EST

Dassault Systèmes announced on Wednesday that it has deepened its partnership with Mistral AI, through which the enterprise software developer will now offer "sovereign" AI services tailored for regulated industries and public administrations across Europe.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two latest innovations from the French unicorn--its generative AI assistant "Le Chat Enterprise" and its platform of tools, models, and infrastructure for AI, "AI Studio"--will now be integrated into "Outscale," Dassault's sovereign cloud solution.

At the current share price, the stock is trading at a 2025 P/E ratio of around 18, with a yield above 1%.

