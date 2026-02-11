Dassault Systèmes Improves Operating Margin in Q4

Dassault Systèmes has reported a non-IFRS EPS of €0.40 for the fourth quarter of 2025, up 9% at constant currency (CC), with a non-IFRS operating margin that improved by 90 basis points to 37%.

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/11/2026

Also at CC, the enterprise software publisher's total revenue increased by 1% to €1.68 billion (bn), "against a high comparison base, at the lower end of the target range".



More specifically, its software revenue remained stable at €1.52 bn, with 76% coming from recurring revenue—a proportion up by 1 point year-on-year—while service revenue grew by 11%.



For the full year 2025, the group posted a non-IFRS EPS of €1.31, up 7% at CC, with a non-IFRS operating margin improved by 40 basis points to 32% and total revenue rising by 4% to €6.24 bn.



For 2026, Dassault Systèmes is targeting, still on a non-IFRS basis, total revenue growth of 3 to 5% at CC, an operating margin between 32.2 and 32.6%, and EPS between €1.30 and €1.34.