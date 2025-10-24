Invest Securities confirms its buy recommendation on Dassault Systèmes shares, while reducing its target price for them from €45 to €42.



Nevertheless, thanks to the recurring nature of its business model and its management of fixed costs, the group is managing to limit the impact of the slowdown in activity on its results, the analyst says.



While the medium/long-term outlook remains unchanged, and may even improve slightly with the emergence of AI, it is difficult to identify any short-term catalysts, the broker adds. In this context, Invest is lowering its EPS forecasts for 2025-2027 by -2%/-5%/-4% respectively.