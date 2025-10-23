Dassault Systèmes announced that it is reducing its adjusted revenue growth target range to 4%-6% (from 6%-8% previously) for FY 2025, while confirming its forecast for annual non-IFRS EPS growth of between 7% and 10%.



"We are determined to increase our operating margin," said Rouven Bergmann, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, who nevertheless justified the revision in light of the growth trajectory at the end of the first nine months of the year.



In Q3, the enterprise software publisher's non-IFRS EPS grew by 10% at constant exchange rates (CER) to €0.29, and its non-IFRS operating margin improved by 100bp to 30.1%.



Also at CTE, its total revenue increased by 5% to €1.46bn, with a 9% increase in recurring revenue. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform was the driving force behind the 16% growth in subscriptions observed over the quarter.