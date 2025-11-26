Dassault Systèmes strengthens its partnership with Mistral AI

On Wednesday, Dassault Systèmes announced that it had deepened its partnership with Mistral AI, with which the enterprise software designer will now offer "sovereign" AI services for regulated industries and public administrations in Europe.



Under the terms of the agreement, the French unicorn's two latest innovations, its generative AI assistant "Le Chat Enterprise" and its platform of tools, models, and infrastructure for AI "AI Studio," will now be integrated into "Outscale," the sovereign cloud offering developed by Dassault.



In a press release, the two partners explain that their goal is to provide European organizations with high-performance AI models that meet the highest standards of data privacy and security.



"This unique combination of innovation, software excellence, and sovereign cloud operation makes it possible to meet the challenges of industrializing generative AI while complying with data protection and cybersecurity requirements," they emphasize.



The announcement was made official at the "Adopt AI" trade show, which has been taking place since yesterday at the Grand Palais in Paris.



The two groups have been collaborating since last year in sectors such as finance, healthcare, and industry.