dataxu's Unmatched Ability to Help Advertisers and Media Companies Thrive in Converged TV Fuels Record Growth of TotalTV™ Business; Ed Montes Named President & GM, TotalTV

04/03/2019 | 11:31am EDT

BOSTON, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dataxu, a leading provider of software for marketing and media professionals, today announced record growth across its TotalTV business and has named Ed Montes President and GM, TotalTV.

Since launching TotalTV,  a comprehensive converged TV solution that enables audience-based planning, targeted buying, and measurement across CTV, linear, and addressable TV, dataxu has been filling a tremendous market need facing advertisers and media companies. TotalTV allows marketers to find audiences no matter what they are watching. This has led to rapid growth of the business for dataxu, including a 1,250 percent increase in converged TV inventory across the company’s TotalTV marketplace (the largest curated advanced TV inventory marketplace available), a 641 percent increase in advertisers running converged TV campaigns, and converged TV revenue that is 250 percent of the prior year’s revenue. The company is charging ahead even stronger in 2019 as the majority of the company’s revenue comes from TotalTV.

To support this momentum, Ed Montes assumes the role of President and GM, TotalTV, reporting directly to CEO Mike Baker. Montes previously served as President of Solutions and Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Montes oversees all TotalTV sales, marketing, and product management. 

Said Baker, “We’re doubling down on our tremendous success with TotalTV by increasing our investment in the business and organizing our leadership and operations around the solution to go further and faster. In recognition of his significant contributions and our confidence in his ability to drive it even more rapidly forward, Ed Montes is being promoted into an expanded leadership role.”

Said Montes, “I couldn’t be more excited to serve as President and GM, TotalTV. Advertising supported TV on demand is the fastest growing segment of the global media market over the next five years, and our unmatched ability to plan and measure converged TV with OneView, our cross-device data management, is the lynchpin to our success -- as it solves a big problem for advertisers and media companies.”

The core challenge in executing advanced or converged television targeting is deciphering consumer device identity. OneView solves this giant challenge by connecting the dots between people and their TVs. Now agencies and their advertiser clients can tie TV investment to specific business outcomes, including digital and in-store purchase behavior.

In Q2, Baker and Montes will host an investor day and participate in a TotalTV roadshow to provide customers, partners and analysts with more updates on the business and solutions. To learn more now, visit https://www.dataxu.com/totaltv/.

About dataxu
dataxu® helps marketing & media professionals use data to improve their advertising. Our software empowers you to connect with real people across all channels, including TV, capturing consumers’ attention when and where it matters most. With 10 offices around the world, we’re here to help power your business forward. Discover what you + our software can do at www.dataxu.com.

Contact:
Alexis Roberts
Blast PR for dataxu
alexisr@blastpr.com 
805-886-8511

dataxu_logo_2c_RGB_large (1).png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
