Following its acquisition by Legrand, Cogelec has announced the appointment of David Descamps as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1. He succeeds Roger Leclerc, who will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors until June 30, 2026.

David Descamps has spent much of his career within the Legrand Group, serving as Director for France for nearly four years after holding several senior commercial roles.

As a reminder, on October 8, Legrand completed the acquisition of Cogelec Développement, which indirectly holds 5,347,065 Cogelec shares (representing 60.09% of the share capital and 75.07% of voting rights), at a price of 29 euros per share.

On October 15, the group filed a mandatory simplified public tender offer with France's AMF for the remaining Cogelec shares at the same price, including a squeeze-out procedure if conditions allow.