DB slightly raises its target on Michelin

Soon after the open, Michelin shares are edging higher (+0.69%, at €34.96) and could even notch a fourth straight gain on the back of Deutsche Bank's view.

The German bank reiterated its buy recommendation on the Clermont-Ferrand group's stock, while slightly raising its price target to €36 from €34.



The tire maker is due to publish its half-year results on July 27 and Deutsche Bank is projecting second-quarter sales growth, which would mark the first quarter of growth after 11 straight quarters of declining revenue.



In addition, analysts say results should be in line with the trajectory of full-year targets and cash flow should follow its usual seasonality.