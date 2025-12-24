The Caisse des dépôts et consignations (CDC) has notified the AMF that, as of December 17, it has dropped below the 5% thresholds for both the share capital and voting rights of DBV Technologies, now holding 4.39% of the capital and voting rights of the biopharmaceutical company.
This threshold crossing is the result of a sale of DBV Technologies shares on the market by Bpifrance Participations, which is controlled by the CDC. On this occasion, Bpifrance Participations also declared having fallen below the same thresholds.
DBV Technologies: CDC Falls Below 5% Threshold
Published on 12/24/2025 at 04:52 am EST
- Translated by Marketscreener
- See original
