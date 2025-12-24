The Caisse des dépôts et consignations (CDC) has notified the AMF that, as of December 17, it has dropped below the 5% thresholds for both the share capital and voting rights of DBV Technologies, now holding 4.39% of the capital and voting rights of the biopharmaceutical company.

This threshold crossing is the result of a sale of DBV Technologies shares on the market by Bpifrance Participations, which is controlled by the CDC. On this occasion, Bpifrance Participations also declared having fallen below the same thresholds.