DBV Technologies: EPIC Bpifrance Surpasses 5% Threshold

EPIC (public industrial and commercial establishment) Bpifrance has reported to the AMF that, as of December 23, it has crossed, both directly and indirectly, the 5% thresholds of capital and voting rights in DBV Technologies.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/31/2025 at 05:29 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The public financial institution specified that it now holds, directly and indirectly, 12,485,184 DBV Technologies shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, which accounts for 6.02% of the capital and voting rights of this biopharmaceutical company.



This threshold crossing results from the acquisition of 6,556,781 new DBV shares following the exercise by Bpifrance Participations of 3,746,732 warrants, each entitling the holder to 1.75 new shares.