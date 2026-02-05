Janus Henderson Investors US LLC, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has notified the AMF that on January 29 it exceeded the 5% thresholds for both share capital and voting rights in DBV Technologies, following a market acquisition of shares.
The asset management company specified that it holds, on behalf of the aforementioned clients and funds, 15,459,843 DBV shares representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 5.69% of the share capital and voting rights of the biopharmaceutical company.
DBV Technologies: Janus Henderson Surpasses 5% Stake
Published on 02/05/2026 at 08:10 am EST
- Translated by Marketscreener
