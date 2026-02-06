DBV Technologies: JP Morgan Chase Drops Below 10% Threshold

JP Morgan Chase & Co has reported to the AMF that, on February 3, it fell below the 10% thresholds for both share capital and voting rights in DBV Technologies, through the companies it controls, following a decrease in the number of shares held by assimilation.



The American bank specified that it now indirectly holds 22,219,776 DBV shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, which accounts for 9.43% of the capital and voting rights of the biopharmaceutical company.