DBV Technologies: JP Morgan Chase Falls Below 10% Threshold

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/11/2026 at 09:02 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

JP Morgan Chase & Co has notified the AMF that, as of June 5, it has crossed below the 10% threshold for both capital and voting rights in DBV Technologies through its controlled subsidiaries. This shift follows a reduction in the number of shares held through assimilation. The American banking group specified that it indirectly holds 25,139,773 shares of DBV Technologies, representing an equivalent number of voting rights. This position accounts for 8.49% of the capital and voting rights in the pharmaceutical company, which specializes in the treatment of food allergies.