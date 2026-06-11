DBV Technologies: JP Morgan Chase Falls Below 10% Threshold
Published on 06/11/2026 at 09:02 am EDT
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|Jun. 09
|New positive data for Viaskin Peanut (DBV Technologies)
|Jun. 08
|DBV Technologies Presents New Positive Data from VITESSE Study and Previews Recently Initiated THRIVE Study at EAACI Congress 2026
|CI
Published on 06/11/2026 at 09:02 am EDT
Contact us to request a correction
|Jun. 09
|New positive data for Viaskin Peanut (DBV Technologies)
|Jun. 08
|DBV Technologies Presents New Positive Data from VITESSE Study and Previews Recently Initiated THRIVE Study at EAACI Congress 2026
|CI
|Jun. 05
|European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Decline in Friday Trading; Rise for Week
|MT
|Jun. 04
|European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Rise in Thursday Trading
|MT
|Jun. 03
|Portzamparc maintains 'Add' rating on DBV Technologies
|Jun. 03
|DBV Technologies Screens First Subject in Phase 2 Study of Peanut Allergy Patch Trial
|MT
|Jun. 03
|Europe set for slight retreat at the open
|Jun. 03
|DBV Technologies enrolls first patient in clinical study
|Jun. 02
|DBV Technologies Screens First Participant In Thrive Phase 2 Study Of The Viaskin Peanut Patch In Infants With Peanut Allergy
|CI
|Jun. 02
|European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Rise in Tuesday Trading
|MT
|May. 25
|DBV Technologies: J.P. Morgan Chase falls below 10% threshold in capital and voting rights
|May. 21
|European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Little Changed in Thursday Trading
|MT
|May. 18
|European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Open Week Tracking Higher in Monday Trading
|MT
|May. 13
|European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Flat in Wednesday Trading
|MT
|May. 12
|European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Decline Sharply in Tuesday Trading
|MT
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